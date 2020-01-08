Chief Ed Drain accepts Plano Police Chief position

News

by: MyHighPlains Staff | news@kamr.com

Posted: / Updated:

Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain
Courtesy: Amarillo Police

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain has accepted the position of police chief in Plano.

The City of Plano confirmed today that they offered Chief Drain the position and that he accepted.

Before working for APD, Chief Drain worked as assistant police chief in Plano.

Chief Drain was named interim chief at APD back in June 2016 and was named permanent chief three months later.

There has been no word on when his last day with APD will be.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss