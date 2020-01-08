Chief Ed Drain accepts Plano Police Chief position

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Chief Ed Drain has accepted the position of police chief in Plano.

The City of Plano confirmed today that they offered Chief Drain the position and that he accepted.

Before working for APD, Chief Drain worked as assistant police chief in Plano.

Chief Drain was named interim chief at APD back in June 2016 and was named permanent chief three months later.

There has been no word on when his last day with APD will be.

