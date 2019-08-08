Yum! Chick-fil-A testing mac and cheese in select cities across the US.

(FOX NEWS) – Chick-fil-A is looking at mac and cheese as a new addition to its menu.

The restaurant chain is testing the food at locations in select markets this month.

And the side will go on sale August 12th.

The new recipe includes a blend of cheddar, parmesan and romano cheeses.

Chick-fil-A will sell its new mac and cheese at locations in Baltimore, Houston, San Antonio, Nashville, Phoenix, and Greensboro, North Carolina.

This isn’t the first time Chick-fil-A has tried selling mac and cheese.

In 2017, the chain added mac and cheese as a side option during a trial offering of family-style meals in three cities.

Market Force recently found Chick-fil-A is America’s favorite fast-food restaurant.

The chain has held the title for four consecutive years.