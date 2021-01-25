Chef Bud’s Table: Sirloin Tips in Mushroom Gravy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Whether it’s because of the cold weather or you just want to feel some comfort, this dish is both delicious and easy to make.

Chef Bud is also hosting weekly classes and an event in Friona this weekend.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need and how to make the dish.

1855 Sirloin Tips w/mushroom gravy

Ingredients:

1 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil I use Roasted Garlic Chile Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 ¼ lb 1855 sirloin steak, cut into 1/2×1/2 chunks

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper to taste

3 Tblspn butter

8 oz halved portabellini mushrooms

½ C onion diced

1 tspn chopped garlic

1 ½ C beef broth

1 Tblspn Worcestershire sauce

2 tspn Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

1 Tblspn fresh parsley, chopped

Preparation:

Season sirloin tips with kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over high heat

Place the beef in the pan in a single layer. Cook 3-4 minutes per side until browned.

Remove the steak from the pan; cover to keep warm

Melt the butter in the pan. Add the mushrooms and onions; season with kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste.

Saute mushrooms and onions for 5-6 minutes or until tender and browned. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Add flour to the pan, cook for 1 minute stirring constantly

Slowly add the beef broth, whisk until smooth. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook for 2-3 minutes until thickened. Add Worcestershire and soy sauce and whisk in to consolidate.

Add the sirloin back to the pan and toss to coat with the sauce. Let simmer for 1-2 minutes until warmed through. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve.

Serve it over garlic mashed potatoes with a sautéed veg. This is comfort food at its finest, yet quality with a wonderful sauce and the deep beef flavor of 1855. Whether its at your families Table on a winter evening, or elegantly serving your guests at a weekend Table. This comfort food dish will bring them back for more great meals at your Table! Cheers!