Chef Bud’s Table: Pan Seared New York Strip with Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud Andersen is taking the comfort food of steak and potatoes and making something that’s delicious and beautiful.

The recipe and directions are below.

Pan Seared New York Strip w/Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 ea 1855 New York Steaks or any other cut you Enjoy

1 ea onion, cut into thick circles or strips

1 ½ Tblspn butter

1 tspn kosher salt

1 tspn McCormick coarse ground pepper

1 tspn McCormick cumin

1 tspn McCormick ground coriander

1 tspn McCormick smoked paprika

1l2 lb Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered and blanched

1 Tblspn Tuscan Herb Olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 tpsn McCormick rosemary or fresh

Preparation:

In a pot of boiling of water add the Yukon Gold potatoes and blanch for 2-3 minutes. Place in cold water or an ice bath

Heat grill or grill pan on medium high heat; making sure to heat for at least 2 minutes before placing strips in the pan.

In a small bowl combine the dry spices; rub spice mixture on each side of the steaks. Place steaks in the pan and cook for 2 minutes

Flip and add the onions and 1 Tblspn of the butter. Continue cooking for another 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 30 seconds.

Remove steak from the pan and allow to rest.

Add the remaining butter ½ Tblson of butter, Tuscan Herb Olive Oil, and rosemary, then the blanched potatoes. Allow to cook 5-8 minutes or until golden brown, while the steak rests.

Serve with New York strips topped with the garlic onions.

Spring is here, this is the perfect dish to Enjoy on a weekend with friends at your Table!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss