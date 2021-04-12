Chef Bud’s Table: Pan Seared New York Strip with Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud Andersen is taking the comfort food of steak and potatoes and making something that’s delicious and beautiful.

The recipe and directions are below.

Pan Seared New York Strip w/Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes

Ingredients:

2 ea 1855 New York Steaks or any other cut you Enjoy

1 ea onion, cut into thick circles or strips

1 ½ Tblspn butter

1 tspn kosher salt

1 tspn McCormick coarse ground pepper

1 tspn McCormick cumin

1 tspn McCormick ground coriander

1 tspn McCormick smoked paprika

1l2 lb Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered and blanched

1 Tblspn Tuscan Herb Olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 tpsn McCormick rosemary or fresh

Preparation:

In a pot of boiling of water add the Yukon Gold potatoes and blanch for 2-3 minutes. Place in cold water or an ice bath

Heat grill or grill pan on medium high heat; making sure to heat for at least 2 minutes before placing strips in the pan.

In a small bowl combine the dry spices; rub spice mixture on each side of the steaks. Place steaks in the pan and cook for 2 minutes

Flip and add the onions and 1 Tblspn of the butter. Continue cooking for another 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 30 seconds.

Remove steak from the pan and allow to rest.

Add the remaining butter ½ Tblson of butter, Tuscan Herb Olive Oil, and rosemary, then the blanched potatoes. Allow to cook 5-8 minutes or until golden brown, while the steak rests.

Serve with New York strips topped with the garlic onions.

Spring is here, this is the perfect dish to Enjoy on a weekend with friends at your Table!