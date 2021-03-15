Chef Bud Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Spring Rolls

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Chef Bud is putting the traditional corned beef and cabbage into a wonton or egg roll wrapper.

Chef Bud’s Table

Irish Spring Rolls

Ingredients:

1 lb shredded corned beef

2 C shredded cabbage

8 ea wonton or egg roll wrappers

8 ea slices of Swiss Cheese

¾ C mayonnaise

¾ C ground mustard

1 Tblspn horseradish

½ tspn lemon zest

2 tspn kosher salt

1 tspn McCormick coarse black pepper

In a bowl combine the mayo, mustard, and horseradish well. Season with the lemon zest, kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Bring a sauce pan of water to boil. Add the shredded cabbage blanch for 2-3 minutes. Drain well. Combine with shredded corned beef and set aside.

Heat 8 Cups of canola and peanut oil

Lay out the egg roll or wonton wrapper and top each with ½ a slice of swiss cheese.

Top with 2 Tblspns of the corned beef mixture. Wet the edges of the wrappers and roll to seal.

In batches fry the Irish rolls until brown, turning if necessary to ensure even browninf for about 5 minutes. Let drain on paper towels and serve hot with mustard sauce!

Everybody loves some Corned Beef and Cabbage for St Pattys Day! This is a fun and Great way to Enjoy this traditional meal and flavors Back to the The Table with your friends and family! A wonderful way to Enjoy the wearing of the Green! Enjoy!