Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Pi Day Pot Pie

AMARILLO, Texas—Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is here to help us celebrate Pi day a little bit early with a homemade chicken pot pie.
Ingredients
-Four pastry crusts
– 1 onion, chopped
– 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
– 1 cup of peas
– 1 cup of milk
– 1 ½ cup of chicken broth
– 4 Tablespoons of flour
– 4 Tablespoons of butter
– 2 tablespoons of melted butter
– 2 pounds of chicken, chopped
– Salt and Pepper to taste
Preparation
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
• Sauté chicken in 2 Tablespoons of butter, once the chicken is cooked add the onions and carrots and cook until onions are tender, then set aside.
• Melt 4 Tablespoons of butter in a medium-sized pot. Once melted, add flour slowly, whisking to combine. Once the flour is in, add milk and chicken broth and continue to whisk until smooth.
Season with Salt and Pepper to taste
• Once the sauce is ready, add the onions, carrots, chicken, and peas. Fold to combine.
• Portion filling into four oven-safe ramekins or bowls, then top with a pastry crust. Lightly brush with melted butter.
• Place Pot Pies in the oven for approx. 25-30 minutes, until crust is flaky and golden.
• Enjoy!
www.cheddars.com
Twitter/Instagram: @cheddarskitchen
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CheddarsScratchKitchen/