Chase reaching 120mph ends after wreck in Hall County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

HALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - On Monday just after 9 a.m., Hall County Communications was notified by the Donley County Sheriffs Office of a pursuit traveling from Clarendon to Memphis along US Hwy 287.

The suspect involved in this pursuit was alleged to be suicidal and had been in a confrontation with law enforcement in Iowa Park, Texas earlier today.

A Hall County deputy located the suspect vehicle near the rest area on Highway 287 in Donley County and observed the vehicle traveling at 120 mph and gave chase. The pursuit ended just inside Hall County where the suspect vehicle crashed into a pipe fence.

One adult female was taken into custody without further incident and is now in the custody of the Donley County Sheriff’s Office.