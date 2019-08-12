Chase Bank forgives credit card debt for Canadian customers

Canadians who had credit cards with chase bank can breathe a sigh of relief as the company says it will "forgive" all outstanding debt

(FOX NEWS) – Chase Bank is pulling out of the Canadian credit card market.

And, it’s taking customers’ debt with it.

Canadians who had credit cards with Chase are breathing a sigh of relief.

This, as the company says it will “forgive” all outstanding debt.

Chase closed all credit card accounts in the country in March of 2018.

Originally, customers were told to continue paying their debt, but on Friday the company confirmed the debt was now canceled.

The company could have sold the debt to a third party, but says it was a better decision for all parties to forgive the debt.

Chase declined to say how much debt was forgiven or how many customers were affected.