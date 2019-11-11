Charge dismissed against woman in death of 3-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The capital murder charge against a woman in the death of a three-year-old back in 2017 has been dismissed.

That charge against Laura Garrison was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

On June 8, 2017, officers of the Amarillo Police Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of S. Bowie on a 3-year-old boy who was unconscious and not breathing.

The boy was transported to the hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Fort Worth. The child died two days later.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on August 11 and ruled the death a homicide.