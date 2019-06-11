Charcoal toothpaste causes tooth decay

Bad news if you're using charcoal toothpaste.

According to new research published in the British Dental Journal, instead of whitening your teeth it could actually be damaging them.

The study says the addition of activated charcoal in toothpaste is a marketing ploy.

Researchers say the charcoal does not whiten teeth adding, it can actually cause permanent tooth discoloration and decay.

The study also found many charcoal toothpastes lack fluoride, an ingredient which protects teeth from rotting.

Researchers say the few charcoal toothpastes with fluoride can still be harmful citing charcoal's ability to absorb other substances which can make the fluoride useless.

Charcoal toothpastes were also found to contain high levels of abrasives which researchers say wears away tooth enamel and hurts your gums.