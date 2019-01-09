Chamber Music Amarillo Hosting “Classical 3, Concerto Extraordinaire!” at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A night full of classical music is coming to the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

Chamber Music Amarillo will be showcasing their musicians this weekend.

Classical 3, Concerto Extraordinaire!

Tickets are $35

Repertoire:
– Leopold Mozart, Trombone Concerto in d major
– Nathan Fryml, Chamber Music Amarillo Commission for Chamber Orch. & Chorus
– Ludwig Van Beethoven, Chorale Fantasy in c minor, op. 80
– Sergei Prokofiev, Violin Concerto no. 2 in g minor, op. 62

Musicians:
Nathan Fryml, piano & composer
Annie Chalex Boyle, violin
John Shanks, trombone
Michael Palmer, conductor
The Amarillo Virtuosi, chamber orchestra
The Amarillo Master Chorale, chorus

Venue
Amarillo Botanical Gardens
1400 Streit Dr 
Amarillo, TXUnited States

Details

Date: January 12
Time: 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Cost: $35
Event Category: Classical
Organizer: Chamber Music Amarillo
Phone: 806-236-3545
Email: karen@cmama.org
Website: www.cmama.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss