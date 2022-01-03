Central Texas VA gets new deputy executive director

TEMPLE, Texas – The Central Texas VA Health Care System has announced the appointment of a new deputy executive director.

With 31 years of VA service, Kalpana Mehta has nearly ten years leadership expertise in health care and finance – including chief financial officer with the VA North Texas Health Care System in Dallas, acting deputy director at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Illinois, and chief financial officer and acting deputy director with the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 12) located in Westchester, Illinois.

Mehta began her VA career in 1991 as an accountant at the VA Supply Depot in Hines, Illinois. From 1991 to 2002, she worked in various accounting, supervisory accounting, budget analyst, and health systems analyst positions within VA. This was followed by assignments as the health system specialist and deputy financial manager, both with VISN 12.

With a master’s degree in Business Administration, Mehta is a graduate of VA’s Executive Career Field Training Program and Leadership VA. She is also a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

The Central Texas VA Health Care System is a Joint Commission-accredited, complexity level 1-A facility serving Veterans in 39 counties in Central Texas. It has medical centers and community living centers in both Temple and Waco, a stand-alone multi-specialty clinic in Austin, five community based outpatient clinics in Brownwood, Cedar Park, College Station, Palestine, and La Grange; the Temple VA Clinic Annex with six Patient Aligned Care Teams, and a joint VA/DoD Central Texas Sleep Center in Killeen.

The Waco campus also features a Blind Rehabilitation Unit, one of twelve across the country; a rehabilitation unit for severely mentally ill Veterans; a 15-bed women Veterans’ domiciliary; and a residential Women’s Recovery In Supportive Environment (RISE) Program Unit, one of only four in the country for specialized treatment of military sexual trauma. The VISN 17 Center of Excellence for Research on Returning War Veterans and the Health Resource Center Pharmacy Customer Call Center are also located in Waco. The Temple campus, only 25 miles from Fort Hood, offers a domiciliary and a rehabilitation unit for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

For more information, you can visit www.va.gov/central-texas-health-care.

Source: Central Texas Veterans Health Care System