Waco, TX (FOX 44) – For many–the holiday season is a joyful time, centered around family, good food and gifts. Unfortunately for many others, poverty and food insecurity make this a much less festive time.

Twelve local food pantries are stepping up to help those who need help putting food on the table this season–and their job has been made easier by a generous donation from Central Texas food bank.

Central Texas food bank invested in 27 new cold storage units to build the capacity of 12 different food banks in Central Texas. The refrigerators will provide more fresh produce and healthy food to neighbors in need.

One of the recipients was Pastor Rubén Andrade with family of Faith Worship center in Waco–a church that helps about 250 families per week with food. He says he was overjoyed when he found out the church was receiving the donation because he knows how badly our community needs it.

“We have had a number of families who have come up to the food pantry and address to us that had this foodbank not been made available to them, that they would not know where their next meal would come from. So, with the holidays coming and with school being out, we know that there are more family members at home to feed,” says Andrade.

The cold storage units enable foodbanks to accept increased quantities of fruits, vegetables, dairy, and perishable food items on a weekly basis. Without them, food would have to be turned away.

This holiday season, food insecurity is something no family or individual in our community should have to worry about. Pastor Andrande says it doesn’t matter how severe your circumstance is or what class you are, anyone is welcome to receive the blessing of free food.