Central Texas events honoring 9/11

CENTRAL TEXAS – Many events are happening Friday and Saturday to give back to first responders and remember those who lost their lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

On Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center is making to-go plates for first and last responders. They ask you call ahead of time to reserve a plate at 254-405-1302.

The Young Conservatives of Texas group is planting 3,000 American flags on Saturday at UMHB.

Di’Amore Fine Jewelers is hosting their 7th annual first responder’s appreciation day on Saturday, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Active duty first responders will be entered into a raffle for watches and other jewelry. There is also free food, and the first 100 people will get a free gift.

“We continue to look forward to this event and make it such a big deal, because they simply deserve it,” Di’Amore Fine Jewelers vice president Abbie Sykora said. “And you would be so amazed at how many first responders that say, ‘No one has ever said thank you.’ Thank you so much.”

There is a stair climb at Jacob’s Ladder at Cameron Park in Waco. It will begin at 8:00 a.m.

Another stair climb will take place at Wildcat stadium in Temple at 7:00 a.m.

Rolando Hernandez started the Waco stair climb three years ago after finding that Waco didn’t have one.

“I’m glad that people haven’t forgotten. I’m glad that at that time, we pulled together as a nation. And I hope that we can still have that strength that we had that one time,” Hernandez said.

The stair climb honors first responders who ran up the 2,000 steps in the World Trade Center after the hijacked planes hit.

If you can’t get out to go to an event, Hernandez asks people to remember, “If you aren’t able to go, just remind your family, remind your kids, especially what happened on this day. And let’s not forget it.”