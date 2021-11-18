Central Texas Communities Prepare for Cold Weather

The Bosque County Office of Emergency Management is gathering information on possible shelter areas for people who might find themselves without heat as cold weather approaches.

In a Facebook post, the office noted a major lesson learned in last February’s winter storm leaving many people without a means of keeping warm if they lose power.

Bosque Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Kirk Turner says they are working to establish a network of community shelters which is something they didn’t have then.

“We like to look back at those things and learn some lessons from it, and put some things in place to keep us from going through it again,” Turner said.

“We have 12 really distinct communities across Bosque county, but it’s a rural county 1,006 square miles with about 18,500 people total,” Turner said. “So getting those shelters spread out in the community would be important.”

Turner says since the post several people have already reached out to assit.

Waco Emergency Management Coordinator Elizabeth Thomas says although tonight’s freeze will not be like the one in February, they actively have resources available in case the need arises.

“Last February for example, we did open up warming centers, so depending on the conditions and kind of working through what the conditions is going to be, we have the potential to open up warming centers,” Thomas said.

Thomas says those who need shelter tonight can go to their partner agencies- Mission Waco, The Salvation Army, and My Brothers Keeper.

“As for the homeless community there is our PATH Program which is the Project for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness, so they are going to be out and about doing street outreach and hopefully helping any of our residence that are homeless.

The Waco Salvation Army told FOX 44 when temperatures drop below 40 degrees, their shelter will accept people without limit, arranging extra beds and cots as needed.

The Bosque County Office is asking that anyone managing a site that might be useful to contact them here.