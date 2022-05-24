BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — General Richard Cavazos was the first Hispanic four star general in the history of the U.S. Army and had a long career of service. But some in the Central Texas area aren’t too happy about the idea of Fort Hood changing its name.

“I just don’t feel that it’s the thing to do right now. Unless if they call it like Cavazos, have Fort Hood in the name somewhere,” Killeen resident and friend of General Cavazos Julia Villaronga said.

That was the sentiment that many Central Texans had when asked how they felt about Fort Hood changing it’s name.

The naming commission officially submitted it’s request to Congress today to change the name of Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos.

General Cavazos was the first Hispanic soldier to reach that rank in U.S. military history. A Texas native, he was stationed at Fort Hood multiple times and even commanded III Corps.

“I don’t have a problem with General Cavazos,” Fort Hood Veteran Steve Janics said. “I think he was a great general and first Hispanic general in fact. And I think that very prominent for our area in Texas and everything like that. But, you know, make a monument for him. Don’t change the name of something that’s been there forever.”

The Killeen League of United Latin American Citizens released a statement today, saying:

“This is a bittersweet moment for our community where we live alongside Fort Hood, soon to become Fort Cavazos, and we are honored to be alive to witness this historic time. While our country remembers Fort Hood as the place where we lost Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, we have a reason for joy over this base.”

The Fort Hood Garrison Commander Colonel Chad Foster also released a statement today, stating:

“It is important to remember that while the name of this post will change, the service and sacrifice by our soldiers, families, and department of the Army civilians will endure. This incredible legacy is what defines our installation.”

But for veteran Steve Janics, it’s just a way to cover up history.

“You can’t erase history because history would repeat itself,” he told Fox 44 News. “Things happened in history and it happened for a reason.”

Congress is expected to make a final decision about the name change of Fort Hood, along with the other army installation name changes, in October.