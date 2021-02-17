CenterPoint Energy urges customers to conserve electricity and natural gas

Important need for the next six hours, until midnight

HOUSTON (CW39) The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has notified CenterPoint Energy of additional power generation capacity. As more power generation is available, the company is prepared to re-energize portions of the electric system that have been without power.

“This is an unprecedented situation for our communities in that the demand for electric and natural gas reached record levels simultaneously. We are ready to restore service to our customers. Introducing this demand too rapidly could result in additional service interruptions and safety risks for both electric and natural gas customers.” Kenny Mercado, CenterPoint Energy’s Executive Vice President, Electric Utility

During the service restoration process, CenterPoint Energy urges customers who have electric and/or natural gas service to immediately conserve electricity and natural gas over the next six hours, until midnight.