Center City’s “High Noon on the Square” continues today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City continues High Noon on the Square with free entertainment today at noon at the Potter County Courthouse at 501 S. Fillmore St. in downtown Amarillo.

Lunch is only $8.﻿

Free parking is available in the Potter County parking lot

between 6th and 7th on Fillmore Street.

The following are the last two events for High Noon on the Square: