Center City’s “High Noon on the Square” continues today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City continues High Noon on the Square with free entertainment today at noon at the Potter County Courthouse at 501 S. Fillmore St. in downtown Amarillo.

Lunch is only $8.﻿

Free parking is available in the Potter County parking lot
between 6th and 7th on Fillmore Street.

The following are the last two events for High Noon on the Square:

  • Wednesday, July 31 – Music by Buster Bledsoe. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33. Sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith PLLC.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 7 –Music by “Insufficient Funds.” Fajitas from Joe Taco. Sponsored by the Underwood Law Firm.

