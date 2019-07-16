Center City’s “High Noon on the Square” continues to roll on this summer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge is hearing arguments about whether Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, violated a gag order in a case that grew out of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Prosecutors have argued that Stone's social media posts violate an order banning him from publicly commenting on his case. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed the order in February after Stone posted a photo of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun .