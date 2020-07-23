Center City of Amarillo has received an official designation as a Texas and national Main Street City for the 19th year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Center City of Amarillo has received official designation as a Texas and national Main Street City for the 19th year in a row.

“This is so exciting for us because what this means is that we meet or exceed all the standards set for people who are trying to bring back a thriving downtown,” Beth Duke, Executive Director for Center City of Amarillo, explained.

The program’s goal is to influence and impact the economic health and preservation of historical areas in Texas. This is something Center City of Amarillo said they are all about.

“This is amazing because before center city the downtown reinvestment was pretty flat. People stopped shopping here they shopped closer to home,” Duke stated.

As of now new hotels and attractions are bringing in more tourists and financial growth.

“Every quarter we report on how much money has been reinvested in our downtown since center city has been an official main street city in 2002 more than 500 million dollars has been reinvested,” Duke said.

With downtown continuing to grow Center City said it will only go up from here.

“We have the momentum and I think that’s one thing this recognizes is that we’re continuing to grow and we’re not done yet,” Duke stated.