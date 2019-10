Center City of Amarillo is hosting Jazztober.

On Tuesdays during October, Center City will invite different jazz bands to 1000 S. Polk St. to perform and entertain people as fall rolls into the panhandle.

Performances will begin on Tuesdays at 6 pm to 7:30 pm on the porch of the Bivins Mansion. You can bring your own lawn chair and camp out to see some of our local bands perform live.