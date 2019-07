Local celebrities are using their art to make a difference for Faith City Mission.

Tonight more than 90 pieces of art were auctioned off to help with faith city’s capital campaign.

Andy Justus contributed his own artwork to the Cerulean Gallery.

Their goal is to raise $450,000. The money raised tonight will go toward remodeling the old BSA Hospice Building on North Tyler.

That building will then become Faith City Mission 2.0.