Celebration of Play

Today’s parents are under more pressure than ever to ensure that their kids grow up to be successful adults. As a result, kids are often overscheduled and juggling a million activities both in and outside of school, which creates a lot of stress and leaves very little downtime to relax and play. This is why The Genius of Play, a nonprofit initiative spearheaded by The Toy Association, is kicking off Play All May. The goal is to educate families about the benefits of play, so parents understand how a “prescription for play” helps their child and encourage a healthy dose of play alongside other activities.



According to a recent clinical report by the American Academy of Pediatrics, play is fundamentally important for developing 21st-century skills, including emotional, cognitive, creative, language, and social. The AAP recommends play for children to buffer toxic stress, build parental relationships, and improve executive functioning.



Adrienne Appell from The Toy Association explains the importance of play and The Genius of Play’s dedication to keeping kids active and playing throughout the month of May and beyond.

For more information, click here.



