Celebrating National First Responders Day

Oct. 28 is National First Responder Day.

First responders are often involved in some of the most critical situations in our lives and usually the people we turn to when we need help.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics were all honored on Sunday.

A Randall County volunteer firefighter, Ryan Fletcher, explains that his love for the job is what keeps him going and he hopes others will give a helping hand as well/

“Especially for the volunteer, we don’t get paid for this so it’s nice to have a day that the community recognizes it and that we’re here to help them. And that we might get more volunteers and that other people who haven’t necessarily thought of being a volunteer firefighter or being a volunteer with the law enforcement that they may come out here and join us and help us out.”

Fletcher also said that they do not just cover local emergencies. During Hurricane Harvey, he slept in a fire truck for about a week while assisting in the many rescues and evacuations.

This day also serves as a day of remembrance for first responders who have lost their lives, like Randall County firefighter Jody Baker. A training room in the station has now been named after him.