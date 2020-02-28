Celebrate craft beer at PPHM Crafts and Drafts

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is giving you a chance to taste different craft beers at their annual Crafts and Drafts event. It will be Friday, March 6th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the PPHM.

They will have many different beers from local breweries like Six Car and Pondesetta Brewing.

There will also be food that is paired with the beer at each station along with games like trivia, Giant Jenga, cornhole, and a “booze cruise” around the PPHM.

Tickets are $40 per person and $30 for members. Tickets can be found on the museum’s website. You must be 21 or over to attend.

