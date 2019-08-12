Celebrate Christmas in August at Santa in the Summertime

Today we had Eveline Rivers McCoy come by to talk about Santa in the Summer.

It’s the 16th annual Santa in the Summer coming up on Saturday, August 24th. The event will be from 7 pm to 11 pm at 314 S Jefferson st. Tickets are $65 each or $120 for a couple. They include a BBQ dinner, beer, wine, and entertainment by “Old Dog Tray”. There will also be a casino, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, and a diamond hunt.

The money raised will go towards buying warm winter coats, hats, gloves, and basic needs for the homeless and poverty-level children in our community.