CDC: Most rabies infections in US come from bats

In the United States, the culprit behind most rabies cases has shifted from dogs to bats.

The CDC says seven out of ten rabies cases in the US come from the flying mammals.

From 1960 to 2018, 125 human rabies were cases reported in the United States.

While the number of deaths from rabies is one to three a year – once a person becomes infected it’s nearly always fatal without treatment.

The CDC recommends three things to prevent rabies: avoid wildlife, vaccinate pets and seek medical attention quickly after animal contact.

