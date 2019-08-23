CBP: Mother drowns crossing Rio Grande, 3-year-old son missing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— A Honduran woman drowned and her 3-year-old son is missing after they tried crossing the Rio Grande, according to a Customs and Border Protection news release.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station continue searching for the child, who disappeared about 1:30 a.m. Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas. Agents said the mother and child were with a group of 12 people who attempted to cross the river near a port of entry.

When agents arrived, they were notifed by other border crossers that a woman and her son were swept away by a strong currents.

With the help of a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft, agents discovered the woman’s body downstream. She was only described as 28-year-old from Honduras. Her body was truned over to the Maverick County Justice of the Peace.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that occurs too often,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said a news release. “Border Patrol agents are using all available resources in the search for the missing boy.”