CBD Makeup

Milk Makeup, Kiehl’s, Peter Thomas Roth: These are a few of the name brands that have products in their beauty line containing CBD.

As a reminder, CBD does not contain THC, which is found in marijuana and gives a high, and since CBD has become legal in many states, it’s taking off in products faster than researchers can say who should use it.

Dr. Sherry Ingraham from Advanced Dermatology in Sugar Land said she anticipates this will benefit some people with skin problems like acne.

“What’s really exciting is this new advent of CBD and skin products. We know CBD can be anti-inflammatory. The downside is we don’t have a lot of data yet so we’re really embarking on a new area of CBD containing products and as time goes on we’re going to have more information,” Ingraham said.

