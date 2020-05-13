Caviness Beef Packers says no to state COVID-19 testing; JBS Beef agrees to start next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At least one local meatpacking plant has rejected the State of Texas’ offer to test all employees.

Wednesday, MyHighPlains.com learned that Caviness Beef Packers did not take part in the Texas Surge Response team’s testing at either of their plants.

Caviness said they are following CDC guidelines and best practices for meat processors, testing those with COVID-19 symptoms and those who have had close contact with anyone confirmed positive.

MyHighPlains.com also learned that the JBS Beef Plant in Cactus has accepted the state’s offer to test their employees. JBS said it is coordinating with local and state officials regarding testing. The company told us its talks Wednesday afternoon have been focused on logistics and planning, saying testing will happen late next week.

Wednesday, the Texas Tribune reported JBS had rejected the state’s offer. JBS Spokeswoman Nikki Richardson told MyHighPlains.com that the report is “false.”

The Tyson Foods Plant in Amarillo said it did accept the offer of the surge strike force to test all employees while keeping plant operations running.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said the surge response teams have tested more than 3,500 employees so far.

We have also reached out to the Cargill Meat Solutions Plant in Friona regarding the state’s offer for testing. We will update this story when the response to our request.

Seaboard Foods in Guymon, Oklahoma has been working to test all employees after reaching out to the State of Oklahoma for help.

