Cause of death released for man found dead in Plainview pond

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — On Thursday, the Plainview Police Department said the man who was found dead last month at the Plainview Country Club died of an accidental drowning.

The body of Victor Manuel Alvarez Jr. was found floating in a pond, police previously said. Lubbock Fire Rescue assisted Plainview Police with recovering the body.

The original press release in mid-May from Plainview Police said:

At approximately 1:52 PM the Plainview Police Department responded to the Plainview Country Club Golf course in reference to a deceased person. Officers arrived to find what looked to be a human body floating in a pond. The Lubbock Fire Department Dive team has responded to assist in recovering the body.

At 5:24 PM the Lubbock Fire Department was able to recover the body of a Hispanic male. He was identified as Victor Manuel Alvarez Jr. of Plainview. Victor was reported as a missing person on 05/11/2019, by family members.

Justice of the Peace Sharon Collins ordered an autopsy, which will be held in Lubbock on 05/14/2019. At this time it’s too early in the investigation to determine the cause of death.