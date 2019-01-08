Caught On Cam: Teacher Drags Autistic Student

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Days after tensions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi boiled over publicly, several House Democrats sent a message to Washington: We're not backing down.

Three members of the "squad" — the cadre of liberal freshman lawmakers who are struggling with their party's more centrist members over impeachment, immigration and other issues — defended their approach Saturday while appearing on a panel at the annual Netroots conference. All are young women of color, a fact not lost on supporters who have bridled at the criticism thrown their way.