(WSAZ/NBC News) A former Kentucky teacher is facing charges after dragging a 9-year-old autistic student down a school hallway by his wrists.
Security video from inside the school shows the incident inside Wurtland Elementary School.
“My son deserves justice,” the boy’s mother, Angel Nelson, wrote on Facebook. “The fact that my son is not able to fully verbalize what he went through means that we must fight that much harder for all kids, but especially the kids who cannot speak for themselves.”
The teacher, who no longer works for the school district, faces a charge of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
Nelson says a doctor diagnosed her son with sprains to both his left and right wrists.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2QvRQ0G
Caught On Cam: Teacher Drags Autistic Student
(WSAZ/NBC News) A former Kentucky teacher is facing charges after dragging a 9-year-old autistic student down a school hallway by his wrists.