Caught On Cam: Teacher Drags Autistic Student

News

by: Andrew Colegrove

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAZ/NBC News) A former Kentucky teacher is facing charges after dragging a 9-year-old autistic student down a school hallway by his wrists.

Security video from inside the school shows the incident inside Wurtland Elementary School.

“My son deserves justice,” the boy’s mother, Angel Nelson, wrote on Facebook. “The fact that my son is not able to fully verbalize what he went through means that we must fight that much harder for all kids, but especially the kids who cannot speak for themselves.”

The teacher, who no longer works for the school district, faces a charge of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Nelson says a doctor diagnosed her son with sprains to both his left and right wrists. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QvRQ0G

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss