Caught On Cam: No Scooters On The Freeway!

News

Wisconsin authorities ticket three Texas tourists caught riding their rental scooters on Interstate 94.

Posted: / Updated:

(WTMJ)  Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department says three men were cited for riding e-scooters on the freeway.

It happened Monday just after 1 p.m. Three men from Texas told the Sheriff’s Department they were on their way to the Harley-Davidson Museum when their GPS took them onto Interstate 94.

In order to get out of the freeway, the men decide to traverse three lanes of traffic in the middle of the afternoon. One by one, they dashed in front of speeding traffic with their scooters.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Zf8d6c

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss