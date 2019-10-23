Caught on Cam: Florida cop saves choking baby

A Kissimmee Florida police officer was in the right place at the right time when a baby began choking on a goldfish cracker.

by: NBC News

KISSIMMEE, FL (NBC NEWS) — A Kissimmee police officer was in the right place at the right time when a baby began choking.

Body camera footage shows the dramatic moment Amanda Zmmerman handed her 18-month-old son MJ over to officers.

Zimmerman managed to flag them down when MJ stopped breathing after chocking on a goldfish cracker.

Eventually the officers put the little boy on his back and began performing CPR until he let out a gasp.

When the Kissimmee fire department arrived, they took MJ to the hospital where doctors said he was going to be just fine.

