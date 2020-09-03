Caught on Cam: Boy hits home run playing baseball with police

(FOX NEWS) — A young boy in Connecticut showing off his skills while playing baseball with police.
Officers with the Danbury Police Department along with two young boys were playing a game in an empty parking lot Tuesday.
One officer pitched the ball to one of the boys who then hit a home run.
The officers cheered and the boy took a victory lap around the lot bases.
