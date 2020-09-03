Caught on Cam: Boy hits home run playing baseball with police

News

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A young boy in Connecticut showing off his skills while playing baseball with police.

Officers with the Danbury Police Department along with two young boys were playing a game in an empty parking lot Tuesday.

One officer pitched the ball to one of the boys who then hit a home run.

The officers cheered and the boy took a victory lap around the lot bases.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss