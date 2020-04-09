Cattle conflicts prompt killing of endangered Mexican wolves

This Jan. 30, 2020 image shows members of the Mexican gray wolf recovery team preparing to load a wolf into a helicopter in Reserve, N.M., so it can be released after being processed during an annual survey. The Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday, March 18 announced the result of the latest survey, saying there are at least 163 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. That marks a nearly 25% jump in the population from the previous year. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. wildlife managers have drawn the ire of environmentalists for killing four endangered Mexican gray wolves in an effort to get the predators to stop killing cattle in New Mexico.

The latest deaths highlight a conflict that has persisted since reintroduction of the wolves began in the southwestern U.S. two decades ago.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the action was taken in March after hazing, diversionary food caches and other non-lethal means failed.

Ranchers have seen a record number of cattle kills over the past year, but environmentalists say lethal management of the wolves is undermining the species’ recovery.