Cattle, beef industry leaders show support for Snack Pak 4 Kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It was a special day out at Tascosa Golf Club as more than 100 cattle and beef industry leaders showed their support for Snack Pak 4 Kids.

They presented the Beef Stick program with a check for $163,600.

That money will be used to help get more than 200,000 beef sticks to kids across the panhandle.

“The beef stick was hands down their favorite thing in the bag. So, isn’t it awesome that you have a golf tournament that provides the kids their favorite thing and it happens to be something that’s made local, produced local, and comes from our local community,” said Snack Pak 4 Kids Executive Director, Dryon Howell.

All of the money donated was raised through the first Beef for Kids Classic golf tournament held today.