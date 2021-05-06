Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle awarded $27,000 grant from Texas Bar Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanks to a recent donation, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will now be able to better serve the people who seek their help.

“We were thrilled. It really was a game changer,” said Jeff Gulde, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle Executive Director.

Gulde on the $27,000 donation that was awarded to them by The Texas Bar Foundation, which funds projects that help enhance the rule of law in the Texas justice system.

“We wrote a grant for two of our programs. The first program it’s going to go towards is our immigration legal services. We intend to use the funds to help us provide pro-bono services for people in the area that can’t afford this kind of help. The flip side on the citizenship piece. We really want to offer a robust program to help people not just learn how to take the test but how to be great, engaged citizens and participate in our community,” said Gulde.

“Catholic charities’ proposal was one that we thought was very good and we funded the full request because not only was it a well-deserved program, catholic charities has a history of effectively and efficiently carrying out their programs,” said Tom Riney, Texas Bar Foundation Trustee.

Gulde says that with the pandemic, the need for their services grew exponentially.

“People who were here legally weren’t able to maintain their status because they lost their job and couldn’t afford to do legal things they needed to, to maintain that. So we’re excited to be able to help them,” said Gulde.

Riney, who practices law in Amarillo, is happy to help out those in need on the high plains whenever possible.

“I’m particularly pleased to help people in the panhandle and we know that our money will be going to serve very important needs,” said Riney.

Gulde also wanted to clarify that you do not have to be Catholic to receive their services or to help them out. They’re here to help out people from all different backgrounds.

If you’d like to learn more about the programs that Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle offers, click here: https://www.facebook.com/CCTXP