Castro County Judge confirms first COVID-19 death in the county

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Castro County Judge Carroll Gerber has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Castro County.
Judge Gerber said the patient is from Nazareth.
Judge Gerber also confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases in Castro County has risen to 11. He said two cases are in Dimmitt and the other nine are in Nazareth.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:45 p.m. on April 3, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|5
|0
|0
|Donley
|5
|0
|0
|Gray
|3
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Moore
|6
|0
|0
|Oldham
|2
|1
|0
|Potter
|24
|0
|0
|Randall
|24
|0
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|1
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|90
|2
|2
