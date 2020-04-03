Castro County Judge confirms first COVID-19 death in the county

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Castro County Judge Carroll Gerber has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Castro County.

Judge Gerber said the patient is from Nazareth.

Judge Gerber also confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases in Castro County has risen to 11. He said two cases are in Dimmitt and the other nine are in Nazareth.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:45 p.m. on April 3, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Castro1110
Curry600
Deaf Smith500
Donley500
Gray300
Hemphill100
Moore600
Oldham210
Potter2400
Randall2402
Roosevelt100
Swisher100
Texas100
TOTAL9022

