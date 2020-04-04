Castro County issues Shelter in Place order

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Castro County has issued a shelter in place order.

According to the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, the order goes into effect at midnight tonight and is in effect until April 23.

The county’s previous order expired today.

Officials said everything is the same for essential travel and essential businesses.

No travel permits will be required.

Officials ask citizens to continue social distancing and no social gatherings of more than 10 people.