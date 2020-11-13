Cass County attorney sentenced 4 years in federal prison for smuggling meth into local jail

MARSHALL, Texas – A 50-year-old man from Cass County has been sentenced for a federal drug violation.

Bryan Lee Simmons pleaded guilty on Sep. 14, 2020, to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced today to 4 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, according to the office of Stephen J. Cox. Simmons also promised to not practice of law for three years after.

Information from the court showed that beginning in July 2019 and continuing through August 2019, Simmons agreed with other people to distribute methamphetamine in the Cass County Jail.

On August 29, 2019, he went to the Cass County Jail and pretended to meet with a client, officials shared. Simmons hid methamphetamine on his body that he was planning to distribute to an inmate. Simmons also had a Colt MK IV .45 caliber pistol when he drove to the jail. He also later mentioned during court that he had smuggled drugs into the Cass County Jail on two prior occasions.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers Division, with assistance from the Cass County, Texas, District Attorney’s Office and the Cass County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.