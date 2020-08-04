CASA looking for volunteers, mentors for upcoming school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —“We have 173 children we’re working with, and we have around 100 volunteers, so that means about 24 of those children are actually without a volunteer right now,” Kelsi Vines, Amarillo Area CASA, Inc.

That number could increase, according to Vines, who heads up recruitment for volunteers at Amarillo-Area Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Whether online-learning or in-person, CASA is preparing for a possible influx of hotline calls this school year.

“We know that teachers make up a lot of those hotline reports, so when school let out, we knew that those numbers would drop and they did. However, we know school is going to start in about a month, so our concerns are those hotline reports going back up, and the number of children going into foster care increasing,” Vines explained. “I would bet that they are.”

So, to be prepared, CASA makes it a top priority to continue its recruitment efforts.

“We want to get to know these kids on a personal level we, want to spend quality time with them, and we want to invest in their interest and build up that self-worth,” Vines said.

CASA is also reassuring potential volunteers that although the pandemic has limited contact, there are still ways to safely interact with the children.

“We want kids to know their volunteer is checking on them so we do have protocols in place. If the volunteer is comfortable they can visit their child in person, if a volunteer is uncomfortable or presenting symptoms we have Facetime and Zoom and Skype,” Vines explained.

