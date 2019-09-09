Carson County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen tamale machine

SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Carson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Skellytown City Marshal into the theft of commercial restaurant equipment (tamales) from a Skellytown business.

Officials say items taken include: one Sterling brand steamer with perforated and solid pans valued at $5000, one 20 qt. Avantco brand mixer (green in color) valued at $1000, one Pan American Food and Meat Equipment – La Tamalera model tamale machine valued at $2000 and other items.

Serial numbers for the equipment have been put in the national and state databases and listed as stolen.

If you have any information on the theft of this equipment, please contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.