Carson County Sheriff’s Office looking for robbery suspect in Groom

GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Carson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Groom.

According to the CCSO’s Facebook page, this morning around 9:45 a.m., a man armed with a knife went into the Allsup’s in Groom and demanded money.

The clerk was not harmed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a male in his early 40s, bald, has freckles, and tattoos around his right eye. He’s 6’01” and around 160 lbs. At the time of the incident, he was not wearing a shirt and had gray shorts on.

He ran westbound out of the store. Please call the CCSO at (806) 537-3511 if you may have witnessed the offense, saw the suspect or if you may know who he is.

