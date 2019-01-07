News

Carson County Sheriff's Department Show Off New Vehicle

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 11:28 AM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 11:35 AM CST

Carson County Sheriff's Department is taking to social media to show off their new car.

The 2019 Dodge Charger is outfitted with the police package.

The social media posts say all costs covered by seized/forfeited funds from money laundering cases.

