Carson County Sheriff's Department Show Off New Vehicle
Carson County Sheriff's Department is taking to social media to show off their new car.
The 2019 Dodge Charger is outfitted with the police package.
The social media posts say all costs covered by seized/forfeited funds from money laundering cases.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
