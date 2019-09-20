Carmageddon Car Show raises funds for Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This weekend is the perfect opportunity for people to check out some cool cars and help raise money for students.

This Sunday is the first Carmageddon Car Show will be at Autoplex BMW on the 4700 block of Canyon drive.

The event will consist of show and race cars from across the panhandle.

Money raised will go to the “wrench it” scholarship for students at the Amarillo College east campus.

You can register your car for $35 for pre-registration and $45 if you are registering the day of.