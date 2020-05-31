Cargill makes $70,000 gift to Snack Pak 4 Kids

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cargill is giving $70,000 to Snack Pak 4 Kids, to help serve the food needs for students in the local area.

Snack Pak 4 Kids is a non-profit organization that gives out weekend meals for food-insecure students in Amarillo and the surrounding areas, and they recently received a $70,000 gift from Cargill Friona that should help.

Scott Pohlman, the GM for Cargill Friona, said, “We are inspired by the work being done by Snack Pak 4 Kids to help end weekend hunger, and ensure the needs of children in our communities are met, particularly during this unprecedented time.”

Snack Pak 4 Kids said the funds will be used to help the Texas communities of Hereford, Friona, Dimmitt, Bovina, Muleshoe, and Farwell. It said the funds will help to offset the support generally raised at an annual fundraiser that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Dyron Howell, the Founder of Snack Pak 4 Kids said, “Cargill has been a long-time partner of Snack Pak 4 Kids and we are grateful for their continued and generous support. At this time of change and uncertainty, this donation takes a significant amount of pressure off of the communities benefitting from the Cargill donation, so they can focus on the needs of our kids and their communities.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: