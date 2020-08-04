Cardinals catcher Molina tests positive for COVID-19; names of other infected players released

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina announced on Instagram on Tuesday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes as the team had to postpone several games due to teammates and staff testing positive for the coronavirus.

The post, which is in Spanish, says he will do everything in his power to return as soon as possible for the fans, the city of St. Louis and his teammates.

On Monday, it was reported that seven St. Louis Cardinals players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing Major League Baseball to postpone the team’s four-game series in Detroit.

In a press release Tuesday morning, the Cardinals said the other infected players include Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

The team was already in quarantine in Milwaukee after the games were postponed.

The tentative plan is for the Cardinals to resume their regular schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium