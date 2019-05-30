Cardboard Iron Man suit

by: NBC News

A marvel-ous cardboard creation transforms a North Carolina teen from super fan to superhero.

That’s 15-year-old Jashon Lambert, behind the mask of his intricate Iron Man costume.

Hand-made by Lambert, with cardboard and a hot glue gun, at his home outside Charlotte.

The high schooler knew his family couldn’t afford the materials to create a traditional cosplay costume like fabric and plastic.

So, like Tony Stark himself,Lambert used his intellect and imagination – and 700 hours – to fashion his own a costume.

Debuting it at a local festival.

The folks at that Rent-A-Center Lambert mentioned pitched in, providing large cardboard boxes for Lambert to use after his mom asked them for help.

Lambert hopes to become an engineer.

