Car seat honor roll

(NBC NEWS) – Ask any parent and they’ll tell you how difficult it can be to install a child safety seat.
But Cars.com is out with its annual “honor roll” highlighting the cars that make it easier.
13 vehicles made the list this year – the largest roster ever.
Of the 13 cars and suvs, eight were recently redesigned, including the Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Avalon, Toyota Camry and Toyota Rav4.
Cars.com’s honor roll recognizes the vehicles that earned straight a’s during their car seat checks published between September 2018 and August 2019.
A vehicle must receive the top grade of a in categories that test fit for an infant seat, a rear-and forward-facing convertible seat, and a booster seat.
2019 BMW X7
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2019 Nissan Maxima
2019 Nissan Murano
2019 Subaru Forester
2019 Toyota Avalon
2019 Toyota Camry
2019 Toyota 4Runner
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
2019 Volvo V60