Car seat honor roll

Cars.com is out with its annual honor roll report of which cars fit car seats the best.

(NBC NEWS) – Ask any parent and they’ll tell you how difficult it can be to install a child safety seat.

But Cars.com is out with its annual “honor roll” highlighting the cars that make it easier.

13 vehicles made the list this year – the largest roster ever.

Of the 13 cars and suvs, eight were recently redesigned, including the Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Avalon, Toyota Camry and Toyota Rav4.

Cars.com’s honor roll recognizes the vehicles that earned straight a’s during their car seat checks published between September 2018 and August 2019.

A vehicle must receive the top grade of a in categories that test fit for an infant seat, a rear-and forward-facing convertible seat, and a booster seat.

2019 BMW X7

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

2019 Nissan Maxima

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Toyota Avalon

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota 4Runner

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volvo V60